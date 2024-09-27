Tamil Nadu: Out On Bail, Senthil Balaji, Likely To Be Re-Inducted In Stalin Cabinet

V Senthil Balaji with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: With the Supreme Court granting conditional bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthilbalaji, in an alleged money laundering case linked to a job racket that occurred when he was Transport Minister in the erstwhile J Jayalalithaa Cabinet, he is likely to be re-inducted in the M K Stalin Cabinet.

His release from the Central Prison, Puzhal, in Chennai was delayed as the principal sessions judge wanted clarification on the acceptance of sureties. He walked free to a rousing reception and bursting of crackers by his supporters past 7.15 pm.

Senthilbalaji, held the plum portfolios of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year. Stalin had reallocated the portfolios to two senior Ministers – Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy.

The first indication that Senthilbalaji could be made a Minister again came when Stalin, in his first reaction to the SC order, said, “I welcome my brother Senthilbalaji who will come out of jail with renewed vigour.” The Chief Minister said, political conspiracies continued for 15 months.

“They tried to break his will by keeping him in jail,” he said alleging that even during Emergency no one was lodged in jail for such a long time – 471 days. “The Supreme Court is the only hope at at time when the ED had become a wing to suppress the BJP’s political opponents,” he said in a message on social media.

“Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater,” he told Senthilbalaji, who he had retained as Minister without portfolio for many months before the latter was chose to resign hoping to get bail in the case.

The Cabinet reshuffle is imminent as Stalin had only two days ago confirmed it. It is likely that Senthilbalaji will be made a Minister and Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin would be elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

Supporters of Senthilbalaji burst crackers and distributed sweets in his native Karur district after the SC order graning him bail. Stalin, earlier, left for New Delhi on an official visit to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cabinet reshuffle is expected in a few days, sources indicated.