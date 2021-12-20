Tamil Nadu: 'Only mother's womb and cemetery are safe', minor alleges sexual harassment in her suicide note

A minor in Tamil Nadu who was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her home in Chennai’s Mangadu last week today revealed that she killed self alleging sexual harassment in a suicide note. The deceased was a student of Class 11 at a Chennai school.

According to a report, the suicide note of the girl was found on Saturday. Titled, ‘Stop Sexual Harassment’, she wrote about the mental trauma sexual harassment caused to a victim. She appealed to parents to teach their sons how to respect girls in society.

“Every parent should teach their sons to respect girls. Don't trust relatives or teachers. The only safe place is a mother's womb and the cemetery,” read the letter.

She said schools or a relative’s place were not safe. Reports have quoted her family members as saying that she was harassed by someone from her previous school. The change of school reportedly did not end her harassment.

In her letter, she further said sexual harassment was becoming intolerable and that she was in immense pain due to it but nobody consoled her.

The suicide letter also said she wasn’t able to concentrate on her studies. She talked about having recurring nightmares and failing to sleep at night.

The police have formed four special teams to investigate the case. Based on her mobile phone call detail record, the police have begun questioning those who called her frequently.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 06:57 PM IST