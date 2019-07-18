Tamil Nadu: Nine dead in road accident in Villupuram

Chennai: Nine persons died in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning, said police.

According to the police, the bus, heading towards Coimbatore from Chennai, collided with the pick-up van carrying 14 passengers in Kallakurichi, 244 km away from here, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, police said.