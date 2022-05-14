Tamil Nadu: Move to rename temple street in memory of Karunanidhi runs into trouble

Chennai: A move to rename a temple car street in the memory of late DMK leader M Karunanidhi in his home district of Tiruvarur has run into trouble. The administration has put on hold the decision to rename the street, two days after the State BJP president K Annamalai led a protest meeting opposing the move.

Karunanidhi, though an atheist, had recalled his childhood in the temple town of Tiruvarur including how he would swim in the temple tank. During his tenure as Chief Minister he was credited with renovating the temple car (rath) that was in disuse for many years and was hailed as a man who ensured the static rath moved again.

Last month, the Tiruvarur Municipal Council had adopted a resolution to rename one of the temple streets in Karunanidhi's memory.

However, on Thursday the BJP organised a protest meeting and Annamalai said the DMK Government must keep off such "adventure" and instead bring roads to villages.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru on Saturday said the decision to rename the street has been put on hold. “The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has instructed that the resolution be kept in abeyance and the existing name of the street remains," the Minister said.

Asked if the decision was put on hold due to the BJP's opposition, Nehru said the national party was merely looking for some issue or other to stage protest and denied the protest had anything to do with this.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:17 PM IST