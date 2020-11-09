Tamil Nadu: Journalist reporting on illegal land and ganja sale attacked with sickles, dies

A journalist working with a Tamilan TV channel, who was reporting on illegal sale of government poramboke land and on ganja sales in Tamil Nadu’s Kundrathur, died after he was attacked with sickles outside his home on Sunday night.

A resident of Puthu Nellore village in Kancheepuram district's Kundrathur, Moses, used to expose the undercover operations of anti-social elements in the region through the Sirappu Paarvai (Special focus) show, reported The News Minute.

The report suggests that Moses was attacked for reporting on the criminal activities of a gang involved in the sale of ganja. Last week, he had been facing threats from the same gang. He had also informed the local police station about the same, said his father.

Speaking to TNM, Moses' father Jesudas said, “My son was always vocal about the issues happening in the region. Earlier there was a problem due to land grabbing by a gang and he went there and reported about it.”

“From then on we faced problems and last week he reported that the same gang was involved in ganja sales. Soon he received threats, so he went to the police station and told them about the threats but didn’t give a complaint in writing. That’s what led to this attack,” Jesudas added.

Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested after a case was registered at the Somangalam police station, reported India Today.