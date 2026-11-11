Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Former Madras High Court Judge Justice M V Muralidharan As SC/ST Commission Chairperson |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former Madras High Court judge Justice M V Muralidharan as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

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According to a Government Order issued by Social Justice Department Secretary N Subbaiyan on November 10, 2026, Justice Muralidharan will serve as chairperson for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 75, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date he assumes charge.

The post of chairperson had fallen vacant following the demise of Justice S Tamilvanan on March 22, 2026, before the completion of his tenure.

The selection was made following recommendations by a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, pursuant to the provisions of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2021.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)