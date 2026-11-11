 Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Former Madras High Court Judge Justice M V Muralidharan As SC/ST Commission Chairperson
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Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Former Madras High Court Judge Justice M V Muralidharan As SC/ST Commission Chairperson

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former Madras High Court judge Justice M V Muralidharan as chairperson of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for three years or until he turns 75, whichever comes first.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Former Madras High Court Judge Justice M V Muralidharan As SC/ST Commission Chairperson
Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Former Madras High Court Judge Justice M V Muralidharan As SC/ST Commission Chairperson |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed former Madras High Court judge Justice M V Muralidharan as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to a Government Order issued by Social Justice Department Secretary N Subbaiyan on November 10, 2026, Justice Muralidharan will serve as chairperson for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 75, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date he assumes charge.

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The post of chairperson had fallen vacant following the demise of Justice S Tamilvanan on March 22, 2026, before the completion of his tenure.

The selection was made following recommendations by a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, pursuant to the provisions of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 2021.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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