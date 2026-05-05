Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts Stalin’s Resignation, Asks Him To Continue Until Alternate Arrangements Are Made

A day after the DMK faced a crushing defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning just 59 seats out of 234, Chief Minister MK Stalin tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and requested the outgoing Chief Minister to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made, according to a press release from Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan.

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In the recently concluded elections, actor Vijay’s party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. TVK is likely to form the government with support from the Congress and others, as it fell short of the halfway mark of 118 seats.

The ruling DMK finished second with 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47 seats. Congress candidates won five seats, while the PMK secured four.

M.K. Stalin lost his seat to TVK’s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes.