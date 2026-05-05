 Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts Stalin’s Resignation, Asks Him To Continue Until Alternate Arrangements Are Made
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Governor Accepts Stalin’s Resignation, Asks Him To Continue Until Alternate Arrangements Are Made

Tamil Nadu Governor Accepts Stalin’s Resignation, Asks Him To Continue Until Alternate Arrangements Are Made

After DMK’s defeat in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin resigned, with the Governor asking him to continue until a new government is formed. Vijay’s TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats and is set to form the government with allies. Stalin also lost his seat to TVK’s V.S. Babu.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

A day after the DMK faced a crushing defeat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning just 59 seats out of 234, Chief Minister MK Stalin tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday. The Governor accepted the resignation and requested the outgoing Chief Minister to continue in office until alternative arrangements are made, according to a press release from Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan.

In the recently concluded elections, actor Vijay’s party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. TVK is likely to form the government with support from the Congress and others, as it fell short of the halfway mark of 118 seats.

Read Also
Vijay Alters Tamil Nadu’s Bipolar Political Landscape, Stalin Faces Stunning Defeat
article-image

The ruling DMK finished second with 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47 seats. Congress candidates won five seats, while the PMK secured four.

M.K. Stalin lost his seat to TVK’s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes.

Follow us on