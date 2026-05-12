Tamil Nadu Floor Test Drama Intensifies As AIADMK Rebels Back Vijay, EPS Camp Warns Of Action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s post-election political uncertainty intensified on Tuesday as a section of the AIADMK openly backed the newly sworn-in government led by Vijay ahead of the crucial Assembly floor test, triggering a fresh power struggle within the opposition party.

According to a report by The Times of India, Vijay visited the residence of senior AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam shortly after a rebel faction formally announced support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government.

Rebel AIADMK Camp Extends Support To Vijay

The dissident group, led by AIADMK MLAs SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, is believed to have the backing of nearly 30 legislators unhappy with the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami following the party’s poor electoral performance.

After holding discussions with party legislators and senior leaders, Shanmugam confirmed that the faction would extend support to Vijay’s government and submit a formal letter to the Chief Minister.

“We founded this party against the DMK. For 53 years, our politics have revolved around opposing the DMK,” Shanmugam was quoted by TOI, while rejecting any possibility of an AIADMK arrangement supported by the DMK.

EPS Camp Warns Of Strict Action

The developments prompted a sharp response from the Palaniswami camp ahead of Wednesday’s floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Senior AIADMK leader Agri SS Krishnamurthy warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against any MLA voting in favour of the TVK government in defiance of the party’s directive.

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“AIADMK has directed all its MLAs to vote against TVK in the floor test. Action will be taken against those who violate the party whip,” Krishnamurthy said.

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Former minister OS Manian also asserted that all 47 AIADMK MLAs had submitted letters backing Palaniswami as legislature party leader, with the communication reportedly handed over to Speaker JC D Prabhakar.

Velumani Denies Split In AIADMK

Despite the open rebellion, Velumani insisted the political developments should not be viewed as a formal split within the AIADMK.

“This is not a breakup of the AIADMK. We are waiting for the general secretary to take the right decision for the party’s future,” he reportedly said.

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Velumani also accused Palaniswami of considering the formation of a government with DMK support, a move he claimed many within the party strongly opposed.

Internal Crisis Deepens After Poll Debacle

The internal tensions surfaced soon after the election results, when a section of MLAs reportedly demanded Palaniswami’s resignation following the AIADMK’s disappointing performance.

The party contested 167 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly but managed to secure only 47 seats. Subsequent meetings convened by Palaniswami reportedly witnessed the absence of several senior leaders, including Velumani and Shanmugam, fuelling speculation about widening cracks within the party.

The latest developments have added fresh uncertainty to Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape as Vijay prepares to face his first major test of strength on the Assembly floor.