Tamil Nadu Fire: 8 Dead, Several Injured In Explosion At Firecracker Factory Virudhunagar; Visuals Surface | ANI

Virudhunagar: A total of eight people have died and several others were reportedly injured on Saturday in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

Local residents said that the magnitude of the blast was big enough to destroy four buildings near the cracker factory were destroyed in the blast.

#WATCH | Explosion occurs in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; details awaited pic.twitter.com/cALcg6A9Ow — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

The factory, which was destroyed in the blast, was owned by a person named Vijay and was located in the Vembakottai area of the city. Soon after the incident occurred, police and fire department teams swung into action. After the incident, police and a team from the fire department rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a local hospital.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.