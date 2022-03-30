Tamil Nadu: EV electric scooter catches fire in Chennai, fourth such incident in recent days

Days after electric vehicles (EVs) of Ola and Okinawa Autotech catching fire, a similar incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. This time, an electric scooter made by Hyderabad startup Pure EV burst into flames, raising concerns about the safety of EVs.

This is fourth such video of an electric scooter catching fire to have gone viral in the past few days.



Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune's Dhanori area on Saturday. In a video shared on social media, the electric scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, could be seen completely engulfed in fire.

The now viral video of the incident, which took place near Mathur toll plaza in Manjampakkam - a residential area in north Chennai - shows plumes of smoke billowing from the scooter.

The 26-second video shows the red-coloured EV parked on the roadside. This is the fourth such incident in four days.



Meanwhile, the government has ordered a probe into the incident of an Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune last week.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) has been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:37 PM IST