Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: DMK Minister K R Periakaruppan Loses Tiruppattur Seat By Just 1 Vote

DMK leader K R Periakaruppan suffers historic one-vote defeat in Tiruppattur constituency | ANI

Chennai, May 5: The outgoing Minister for Cooperation in Tamil Nadu, K R Periakaruppan, lost the Assembly elections by just one vote in his Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district. This is the lowest margin by which any candidate in Tamil Nadu has ever lost an Assembly election. The previous record was a victory margin of 14 votes.

Narrow margin in final round

Periakaruppan, a DMK old-timer, was involved in a close fight with his nearest rival Seenivasa Sethupathy, who was fielded by actor C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

At the end of counting of votes in Round 29, the penultimate round, on Monday night, the Minister was leading by just 30 votes. However, in the final round of counting, he lost to Sethupathy by a single vote.

Although Periakaruppan demanded a recount, the Returning Officer declared Sethupathy elected. The winner had secured 83,365 votes against Periakaruppan’s 83,364 votes.

Also Watch:

Previous record margin

Previously, in 2006, the AIADMK’s Chinnasamy had defeated trade unionist and CPM-M candidate A Soundararajan by just 14 votes in Singanallur constituency.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/