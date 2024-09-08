Tamil Nadu: ECI Officially Registers Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam As Political Party

The Election Commission of India on Sunday officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and granted permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

Notably, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a regional political party in Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay on 2 February 2024.

Sharing the information in a post on X, Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said, "The Election Commission of India officially registers Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and grants permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party" After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasised working together for the development of Tamil Nadu.

"I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu," the TVK chief said.

Before unveiling the flag of the party, the actor-turned-politician read a pledge and said that he would uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, and place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," read the pledge that the Actor-politician made his cadre take.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham in February this year.