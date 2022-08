Tamil Nadu: DVAC officials raid premises of Edappadi Palaniswami's aide |

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducts raids at 26 premises of former MLA of AIADMK, KPP Baskar in connection with a matter of disproportionate assets.

Baskar is a close aide of ex-CM and party's Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

According to a report in Tamil, raids are being conducted at 24 places in Namakkal, one in Madurai and Tirupur each. The Baskar's residences and offices of 315 per cent excess income.