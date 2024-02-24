Tamil Nadu: DMK Kicks Off Lok Sabha Prep With Seat Pacts For IUML, KMDK | (ANI Photo)

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, which is heading the INDIA bloc in the State, got a head start over its rivals by finalising seat sharing pacts with two of its smaller allies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Seat sharing pacts in Tamil Nadu

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin first signed an agreement with IUML leader K M Khadar Mohideen, allotting the Ramanathapuram seat to it. In 2019 too, the IUML had contested from the same seat and won. It has been the practice of the DMK for some decades now to begin any poll season by first finalising pact with the IUML.

Mohideen said the party would field the sitting MP Navas Kani from the seat.

In another pact, the DMK allotted the Namakkal seat to the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi. The latter would, as in 2019, contest from the constituency on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.