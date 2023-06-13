Tamil Nadu: 'Didn't Want NEET, Don't Wan't NExT', Stalin Writes To Modi

Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating strong opposition to the introduction of National Exit Test (NExT), as a combined national level exit examination for undergraduate medical students and entrance examination for postgraduate admissions.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu has been consistent in its opposition to the introduction of NEET and NExT in any form for both undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions. The NEET based medical admission system under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act has already adversely impacted the equitable, school education based selection process and its contribution to the strengthening of the public health system,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “At this juncture, the proposed introduction of NExT will surely exacerbate this trend and cause an irreparable damage to the interest of rural and socially disadvantaged students and the public institutions under State Governments.”

He pointed out in states, the curriculum for medical education is being devised under the norms fixed by the NMC. The curricula, training and examination system are monitored vigilantly by the respective State Medical Universities. The students are awarded MBBS degree in recognized colleges, only after such rigorous training and examinations.

NExT will overburden aspiring medical students

“In this situation, the introduction of such a common exit test will definitely be an additional burden on the students. Given the high academic burden and stress faced by our medical students this needs to be strictly avoided. In addition, the introduction of such a course as a mandatory exit test will also hamper the clinical learning, which is vital for MBBS graduates,” Stalin said.

Therefore, he urged that the NExT should not be introduced and the existing system be continued.

