Tamil Nadu Delimitation Row: CM Vijay Demands Permanent Freeze On Lok Sabha Strength And State-Wise Seat Allocation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay addresses a consultative meeting in Chennai on concerns over delimitation and the parliamentary representation of southern States | AI Generated Image

Chennai, August 8, 2026: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Saturday called for the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and the present distribution of seats among states to be permanently frozen, amid concerns that the proposed delimitation exercise could reduce the parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

At a consultative meeting with MPs from Tamil Nadu, attended only by those from alliance parties, Vijay urged all political parties to unite to protect the state’s representation and oppose the proposed constitutional amendment and Bill relating to delimitation.

The meeting also unanimously decided to move a government resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

The MPs of the DMK, AIADMK, and their alliance parties boycotted the meeting.

Demand To Retain 543 Lok Sabha Seats

The attending MPs demanded that the existing 543-member strength of the Lok Sabha be retained and that the present allocation of seats among states remain unchanged.

They said any redistribution following delimitation could penalise Tamil Nadu and other southern states that had successfully implemented population-control measures.

The meeting also flagged the possibility of a reduction in the number of MPs from southern states after the 2026 Census under Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution.

The participants called for the proposed legislation to be opposed in Parliament and argued that Parliament should have the final say over the powers of the Delimitation Commission.

Concerns Over Rajya Sabha Ratio

An official release issued late at night said the MPs further sought to retain the existing 2.2:1 ratio between the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, saying any change would severely affect the states’ representation. They rejected the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by up to 50 per cent, describing it as an “illusion to sweeten the pill”.

Also Watch:

The meeting was attended by 19 MPs from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, and MDMK. Invitations had been extended to all 57 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/