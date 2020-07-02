Tamil Nadu custody deaths CB-CID arrests inspector, 2 cops

Chennai

A day after arresting a sub-inspector, the Crime Branch CID in Tamil Nadu early on Thursday managed to track down the fleeing Inspector of the Sattankulam police station where a father and son were subjected to overnight torture leading to their subsequent deaths in Thoothukudi.

Sridhar, the suspended station house officer of Sattankulam police station, was attempting to escape to Theni district when his car was intercepted on the Tirunelveli-Madurai Highway and arrested.

Suspended sub inspector Balakrishnan and constable Murugan were also picked up by separate teams taking the total number of the arrests in the sensational case to four.

A trader Jayaraj and his son J Benicks had died within hours of each other last month after they were subjected to third degree brutality. The three accused police personnel were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Hema, who remanded them in judicial custody till July 16.

Meanwhile, Justices P N Prakash and Pugazhendhi on Thurs­day spoke to a woman head constable Revathy, a key witness in the case, over phone and assu­red her of safety.

Cops were posted outside her house.