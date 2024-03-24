Tamil Nadu: Cops Book Fisheries Minister For Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan is facing trouble for making a derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Lok Sabha election meeting.

The Thoothukudi district police booked the Minister under Section 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code against him on a complaint from the BJP local district president Chithrangathan. The BJP has also approached the Election Commission of India and the Director General of Police seeking action against him.

While addressing an election meeting on March 22 in the presence of the Thoothukudi sitting MP and candidate Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the Minister made a derogatory remark against the Prime Minister while accusing him of trying to politically appropriate the legacy of Tamil Nadu’s late leaders including former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

In its complaint addressed to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu, the BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan said the Minister had expressed disparaging words against Modi, "in what is considered to be the vilest language used against any person and unpardonable in public discourse."

Contending that this is a grave breach of rules set forth under the Model Code of Conduct, he sought action against the Minister and also submitted a video of his speech.