Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore car blast mastermind had planned suicide attacks, says NIA

Car blast mastermind planned suicide attacks in Coimbatore, says NIA

Chennai: Over a fortnight after Jameesha Mubin, a suspected mastermind of a terror plot died in a car blast in Coimbatore on Deepavali eve, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said he had planned suicide attacks (fidayeen) in the textile city in Tamil Nadu.

According to the agency, which is probing the blast, Mubin planned suicide attacks to cause extensive damage to "symbols and monuments" of a particular religious faith.

NIA raids at 43 locations

The NIA on Thursday conducted simultaneous searched at the properties of terror suspects at 43 locations in Tamil Nadu including in Coimbatore and Chennai, and one place in Kerala as part of its ongoing probe.

The NIA said preliminary investigation had revealed that Mubin, after taking ‘bayath’ (oath) to serve the Islamic State, was planning to carry out suicidal attacks.

Agency personnel said the six co-accused arrested in the case so far, had conspired with Mubin to procure chemicals and ingredients for fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices including a vehicle-borne IED, from online shopping platforms.

During Thursday's searches, digital devices and incriminating documents, were reportedly seized from the houses of the suspects.