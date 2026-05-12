Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges EAM S Jaishankar To Secure Release Of Fishermen Held By Sri Lanka

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday urged the Centre to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts for the release of Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Vijay highlighted the detention of six fishermen from Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and called for their swift repatriation along with the release of their seized fishing boat.

Six Fishermen Arrested Near IMBL

According to the Chief Minister, the fishermen had ventured into the sea from Mandapam on May 10 for routine fishing activities before being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities on May 12.

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The detained fishermen were identified as Alex, Anthoni Rajan, Santhana Alocias, Arul They Britto, Albert and Sahaya Selvashanu.

Vijay stated in the letter that the fishermen were arrested for allegedly crossing the IMBL and stressed the need for urgent intervention considering the recurring hardships faced by Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities.

Concern Over Increasing Detentions

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the growing number of Indian fishermen currently lodged in Sri Lankan prisons. He noted that 54 Indian fishermen remain in custody in Sri Lanka, while 264 fishing boats have reportedly been impounded by Sri Lankan authorities.

The issue of arrests linked to alleged maritime boundary violations has remained a long-standing concern between India and Sri Lanka, particularly affecting fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts.

Vijay Seeks Diplomatic Intervention

Appealing for swift action, Vijay urged Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels to ensure the early release of the detained fishermen and their vessel.

He emphasised that the safe return of the fishermen was crucial for the livelihood and welfare of their families, many of whom depend entirely on fishing for survival.

The latest arrests have once again brought focus on the recurring tensions in the Palk Strait region and the continued demand from Tamil Nadu leaders for a permanent solution to the fishermen issue.