Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Revokes Astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit’s OSD Appointment After Political Backlash |

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday withdrew the appointment of astrologer and party spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty, Political, barely a day after the decision sparked sharp political criticism and legal scrutiny.

The revocation order was issued through a fresh government circular shortly after proceedings in the Assembly. The notification stated that the earlier government order appointing Vettrivel to the key post in the Chief Minister’s Office stood cancelled with immediate effect.

The development comes amid growing pressure from opposition parties, which accused the government of allowing personal beliefs to influence administrative appointments.

High Court Plea Added To Pressure

Earlier today at 11 am, a plea was filed before the Madras High Court challenging the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The petition reportedly questioned the appropriateness of appointing a person publicly known for astrological consultations to an important political coordination role within the government setup.

The legal challenge added momentum to an already intensifying political controversy surrounding the appointment.

Appointment Had Triggered Debate

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government officially announced Vettrivel’s appointment through an order issued by the Principal Secretary to the government.

According to the circular, he was expected to assist Chief Minister Vijay in political coordination, advisory responsibilities and communication related matters.

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has remained closely associated with Vijay for several years and is widely considered part of the actor turned politician’s trusted inner circle.

After the launch of TVK, he was appointed as one of the party’s official spokespersons and frequently represented the party during television debates and political discussions.

Over time, Vettrivel became a familiar presence alongside Vijay during key political events, further strengthening his influence within the party structure.