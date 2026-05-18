Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders Major Upgrade Of Amma Canteens Across State

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday ordered a comprehensive revamp and modernisation of Amma Canteens, also known as Unavagams, operating across state. The low-cost food scheme was originally launched during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister instructed officials to improve the infrastructure and overall facilities at the canteens while ensuring that people receive hygienic, tasty and quality food.

The decision came after complaints regarding the poor taste and declining quality of meals served at several Amma Canteens were brought to Vijay’s attention. Following the feedback, he chaired a review meeting with senior government officials to assess the functioning of the subsidised eateries.

According to an official statement, Vijay directed authorities to upgrade amenities, strengthen infrastructure and procure additional cooking utensils and equipment to improve food preparation and service standards.

The government also stressed the need for better maintenance and efficient operations at the canteens, which cater mainly to economically weaker sections by offering affordable meals.

At present, 383 Amma Canteens function under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 are operated by various local bodies across the state.