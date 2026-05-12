Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Appoints Astrologer-Advisor Ricky Rathan Pandit As Political OSD

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has appointed his astrologer-advisor and TVK spokesperson Ricky Rathan Pandit Vettrivel to a government position, according to a state government order issued on Monday.

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The Tamil Nadu government order stated that Ricky Rathan Pandit Vettrivel has been appointed as the “Special Duty Officer (Political) to the Chief Minister” and that the appointment comes into effect immediately.

Ricky Rathan Pandit, who is known in political and film circles for his astrological and numerological predictions, has reportedly been practising astrology and numerology for over 40 years. He had earlier predicted that Vijay would enter electoral politics and achieve a massive victory in the elections.

Several videos of the astrologer have gone viral on social media in recent months. In one such clip, he reportedly described Vijay’s horoscope as a “tsunami horoscope”, claiming it indicated a powerful political rise.

Rathan Pandit also drew public attention when he travelled with Vijay in the latter’s car during a visit to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. The appearance sparked widespread discussion among supporters and political observers.

Following the election results that appeared to favour Vijay’s party TVK, Rathan Pandit personally visited the Chief Minister’s residence and congratulated him with a bouquet.

Reports also suggest that Ricky Rathan Pandit had earlier served as astrologer to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.