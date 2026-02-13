Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Credits ₹5,000 Each To 1.31 Crore Women Ahead Of Polls, Doubles Promise To ₹2,000 Monthly If Re-elected; Video

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: In a significant pre-election move, the DMK Government in Tamil Nadu on Friday credited ₹5,000 each to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. This is scheme under which eligible women heads of families are given a monthly “rights grant” of Rs 1,000. The bulk disbursal, announced ahead of this year’s Assembly elections, represents a one-time outgo of over ₹6,550 crore from the State exchequer.

Stalin's Video Message

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said in a video message that the ₹5,000 included advance payment of the monthly “rights grant” of ₹1,000 under the scheme for February, March and April, along with a special summer assistance of ₹2,000. He alleged that there had been attempts to stall the disbursal of the grant by citing the impending polls, prompting his government to release the funds in advance.

“This rights grant was an assurance made by Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin to the women of Tamil Nadu. Irrespective of whoever places obstacles, I will not step back,” he said, asserting that his “Dravidian model” government had overcome efforts to suspend payments.

In a related and politically significant announcement, Stalin said that if re-elected, his government would double the monthly grant to ₹2,000 — a promise earlier made in January by his rival, Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK. Dismissing concerns about the State’s finances, Stalin said his government had performed strongly despite fiscal challenges and would “win over any obstacles” in implementing welfare commitments.

Scheme Expanded

Launched in September 2023, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme initially covered 1.13 crore women, providing ₹1,000 per month to eligible women heads of families. The programme has since been expanded to include 1.31 crore beneficiaries across the State. Stalin described the scheme as not merely financial assistance but a recognition of women’s contributions to society, helping them manage daily household expenses, medical needs and children’s education costs.

The Chief Minister claimed that “a group in Delhi and another group in Tamil Nadu, who were slaves to the Delhi group,” [an oblique reference to the BJP and AIADMK] were conspiring to halt the disbursal for three months by moving court, citing elections. He said he was mindful of the hardships women would face if the grant were suspended during the summer months, particularly when families incur additional expenses for healthcare and examinations.

“I have taken an important decision only after thinking through all these,” Stalin said, urging beneficiaries to spend the ₹5,000 carefully as it was intended to cover the next three months.