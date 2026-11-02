Tamil Nadu CM Orders High-Level Review Of Prison Security After 17 Inmates Escape From Theni Jail | X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday ordered the constitution of a high-level committee headed by former Director General of Police J. K. Tripathy to examine security lapses in prisons across the State and recommend measures to prevent further escapes.

Prison Escapes Prompt Security Review

The move follows the recent escape of 17 prisoners from the Theni District Jail, following which the Chief Minister reviewed the security situation in prisons across Tamil Nadu. Besides, prisoners had escaped from Puzhal in Chennai and in Coimbatore.

An official release said the committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the security lapses that led to the recent incidents of prisoner escapes and recommend comprehensive measures to strengthen prison security.

Three-Member Committee To Examine Security Lapses

The three-member committee will be headed by J. K. Tripathy, a retired IPS officer and former Tamil Nadu DGP. The other members are K. Shankar, Additional Director General of Police and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, and S. Rajendran, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Prisons.

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The committee will examine the existing security arrangements in prisons, standard operating procedures, gaps in the use of technology and the deployment of personnel. It will also study security practices followed in other parts of the country and abroad before making recommendations to the State government.

Panel Asked To Submit Report Soon

The panel has been asked to submit its report, along with recommendations, to the government at the earliest.