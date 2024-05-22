 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Strongly Objects To PM Modi's Recent Remarks About Shree Jagannath Temple In Puri
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Strongly Objects To PM Modi's Recent Remarks About Shree Jagannath Temple In Puri

Stalin condemned Modi's statement, wherein he suggested that the keys to the temple's inner chamber (Ratna Bhandar) had been taken to Tamil Nadu.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
PM Modi (L) & Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (R)

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks regarding the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri during a Lok Sabha election campaign in Odisha.

Stalin condemned Modi's statement, wherein he suggested that the keys to the temple's inner chamber (Ratna Bhandar) had been taken to Tamil Nadu. Stalin emphasised the significant insult to Jagannath, a deity revered by millions, and the people of Tamil Nadu, "known for their deep devotion to the deity and their amicable relationship with Odisha."

He questioned whether Modi's words were intended to incite animosity between Odisha and Tamil Nadu, portraying the latter as thieves of the temple's treasure keys. Modi's assertion that the temple was not secure under the Biju Janata Dal rule and his claim that the keys had been missing for six years and taken to Tamil Nadu was strongly rebuked by Stalin.

MK Stalin Cautions Against Divisive Impact Of PM Modi's Rhetoric

He cautioned against the divisive impact of Modi's rhetoric, which could drive a wedge between states, contrary to the spirit of fostering unity. Stalin said despite his prior condemnation of Modi's earlier remarks in Uttar Pradesh, "the Prime Minister continued to denigrate Tamil Nadu."

He questioned Modi's apparent contradiction, noting the Prime Minister's praise for Tamil language and intelligence during visits to Tamil Nadu juxtaposed with his portrayal of Tamils as thieves in campaigns across multiple states.

Stalin urged Modi to cease his disparagement of Tamil Nadu and its people, highlighting the importance of consistent and respectful discourse in national politics.

