Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Slams Hindi Imposition As Railways Remove ‘Kartavya Dwar’ Signage In Tiruchi |

Chennai: A political furore over Hindi imposition forced the Southern Railway to remove the words “Kartavya Dwar” from the entrance arch of the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Tiruchi on Wednesday evening.

The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin objected to the display of the Hindi name in Tamil, English and Hindi scripts at the newly constructed entrance near Tiruchi Junction. In a post on X, Stalin described the practice as “one language – three scripts” and accused the BJP-led Union government of crossing all limits in its “frenzy” to impose Hindi.

Taking strong exception to the nomenclature, he said using Hindi terms in multiple scripts instead of appropriate Tamil and English equivalents amounted to linguistic imposition. He warned that attempts to test the “self-respect of Tamils” would invite strong resistance and demanded that proper Tamil names be used immediately.

Hours after the remarks triggered sharp reactions, railway authorities removed the words “Kartavya Dwar” — which had been written in Hindi, Tamil and English scripts — from the arch. Divisional railway officials said the decision was taken “respecting the sentiments” of the public.

Earlier in the day, DMK cadre and office-bearers led by Tiruchi Mayor Anbazhagan blackened the English lettering of “Kartavya Dwar” on a stone plaque installed near the arch to mark its commissioning.

Stalin also broadened his attack, accusing the Centre of systematically promoting Hindi and Sanskrit names in official institutions and laws. He cited the naming of EPFO offices as “Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan”, the rechristening of the three new criminal laws with Sanskrit titles, the renaming of the Union Ministry of Water Resources as the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the rebranding of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami also expressed concern, stating that public institutions in the State must accord due respect to the Tamil language and ensure proper translations in official signages.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva and MDMK MP Durai Vaiko condemned the use of Hindi nomenclature, with Siva writing to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that it hurt Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and cultural heritage.