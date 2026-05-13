Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Wins Trust Vote Amid Major Split In AIADMK | ANI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday won the mandatory trust vote amid a vertical split in the AIADMK legislature party and a walkout by the DMK and its ally DMDK. While 144 members including 25 rebel AIADMK legislators led by S P Velumani voted in support of the Motion of Confidence moved by Vijay, 22 AIADMK members led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami voted against it and four PMK MLAs and the lone BJP member opted to abstain from voting.

The Tamil Nadu House has a strength of 234. However, with Mr Vijay resigning his second seat (Tiruchi East) and with the Madras High Court restraining one TVK member, who had won the election by a single vote, from participating in the proceedings, the strength of the House had come down to 231 (excluding the Speaker) when the Chief Minister moved the motion.

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Since the 59-member strong DMK (including allies which fielded candidates on the DMK symbol) led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin walked out along with DMDK legislator Premallatha Vijayakanth, the number of those present in the House at the time of voting had effectively come down to 171.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar allowed both Palaniswami and Velumani to speak representing the same party during the House proceedings. Palaniswami wondered if it was fair for the Chief Minister to have met with the rebel group on Tuesday and repeatedly stressed that all 47 MLAs were elected only on the AIADMK ticket. The people, he said, had voted for these persons only because they wanted to back the AIADMK. Besides, he contended, 65% of electors had not voted for the ruling TVK. He charged the rebels were enticed with promises of Cabinet berths and posts of Chairperson of Boards but said the AIADMK had issued a whip to all and the 47 MLAs will vote against the motion.

However, immediately after Palaniswami wound up his speech, the Speaker allowed Velumani to address the House, contending “I am entitled to decide which member speaks.” Velumani took a contrasting stand and declared the AIADMK was in favour of the motion.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also questioned the alleged horse-trading moves and said the TVK did not have the people’s mandate to govern but it had cobbled up a majority only with the support of the parties, which had contested the elections under the DMK-led alliance. Also, the TVK was now seeking the support of AIADMK rebels, while ignoring the party during the elections. He then announced a walkout.

Eventually, the Speaker put the Motion to vote by block wise division and declared the Chief Minister had won the trust vote.

Later in the day Palaniswami stripped the rebels of their party posts. Rebel leader C Ve Shanmugam alleged Palaniswami had stalled a move to make VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, hailing from the Scheduled Caste, as Chief Minister in the wake of the fractured mandate. He also said Palaniswami had no powers to take against them.