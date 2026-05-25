Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay Hails 'Double Death Penalty' In Thoothukudi Student Rape-Murder Case

ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has praised the Thoothukudi District POCSO Court after it awarded a “double death penalty” to convicted accused Dharma Muniswaran in the sexual assault and murder case of a 12th-grade student from Vilathikulam.

Calling the verdict a significant step toward ensuring justice and strengthening protections for women and children, the Chief Minister highlighted the speed of the investigation and trial, which concluded within just three months of the crime.

Double death sentence in sexual assault and murder case

The case pertains to the brutal sexual assault and murder of a Class 12 student from Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district in March this year.

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Following a fast-tracked investigation and trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Thoothukudi District POCSO Court sentenced accused Dharma Muniswaran to a double death penalty for the crimes of sexual assault and murder.

The verdict came after an expedited judicial process involving testimony from 71 witnesses.

‘Justice delivered with unprecedented speed,’ says CM

In a statement posted on social media, CM Vijay said the swift conclusion of the case demonstrated Tamil Nadu’s commitment to ensuring justice in crimes against women and children.

“A 12th-grade student from Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district was sexually assaulted last March and brutally murdered. In this case, the Thoothukudi District POCSO Court today sentenced the accused, Dharma Muniswaran, to double death penalty,” he wrote.

He further noted that the investigation and trial were completed with exceptional urgency.

“Justice has been delivered with unprecedented speed within just three months of this heinous incident. This verdict, which strongly supports the government’s actions to ensure the safety of women and children, is commendable,” the Chief Minister added.

Focus on speedy POCSO trials in Tamil Nadu

The verdict is being seen as a reflection of Tamil Nadu’s increasing emphasis on fast-tracking POCSO cases and strengthening institutional mechanisms aimed at protecting minors.

Officials say the swift investigation, coordinated prosecution, and rapid court proceedings were crucial in securing the conviction in a short timeframe.

The judgment has drawn widespread attention for both the severity of the punishment and the speed with which the justice system responded.