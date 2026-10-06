Tamil Nadu Bypolls Madurantakam Records Nearly 86% Turnout, Dharapuram 80.31% As TVK Turncoats Face Voters | ANI

Chennai: Voting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls that would decide the fate of two political turncoats among others ended at 6 pm on Tuesday, with Madurantakam and Dharapuram, both reserved constituencies, recording a voter turnout of 85.99% and 80.31% respectively. The ruling TVK, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, which has been accused by the opposition of introducing in Tamil Nadu the ‘Operation Lotus’ culture, had fielded Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama from the two seats. Both were less than five months elected to the Assembly on an AIADMK ticket but within three weeks resigned their membership of the House and immediately joined the TVK.

The polling percentage was, however, lower compared to the voter turnout during the general elections - 93.22% in Madurantakam and 89.99% in Dharapuram.

In neighbouring Puducherry, the Thattanchavady constituency, where bypolls were necessitated due to the resignation of Chief Minister Rangasamy (who won from two seats), recorded a voter turnout of 80.81%, which was around 6.29% less compared to that of the April general elections.

Changed political landscape

The bypolls in Tamil Nadu had generated unusual interest this time given the dynamics involved. The polling was held against the backdrop of changed political landscape. Soon after the Assembly elections threw up a hung verdict, barring the DMDK, all the allies of the DMK had jumped ship to back the TVK, with the Congress, IUML and VCK joining the Vijay Cabinet. The CPI and CPI-M, which have extended support to the government from outside, strangely put up joint candidates in the two seats to fight the TVK.

Not just that, the AIADMK suffered a near vertical split in its legislature party, with 25 of the 47 MLAs backing the Vijay government during the Motion of Confidence. Thereafter, six AIADMK MLAs have quit their Assembly membership and joined the TVK. While seven seats had fallen vacant – including Tiruchi East from which Vijay resigned (he won in two constituencies), bypolls could be held only for Madurantakam and Dharapuram due to litigations.

Key three-way contest

The bypolls, although multi-cornered, turned into a key fight involving candidates of the TVK, DMK and AIADMK, with each trying to prove a point. Unusually, Vijay, who rarely campaigned during the general elections, this time dedicated two days each to the seats, not just holding public meetings but also undertaking extensive and punishing roadshows.

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Stakes high for parties

For the TVK, what is at stake is the compulsion to improve its strength in the 234-member House from the existing 107. Not just that, the party needs to register big wins to reinforce Vijay’s popularity. For the DMK and AIADMK, the bypolls are equally an acid test that would show them where they stand after the Gen Z-driven elections of 2026.