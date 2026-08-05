Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-27: Vijay Government's First Budget Blends Welfare Model With Governance Reforms, AI Push & Fiscal Discipline | Video | X / ANI

Chennai: The first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay sought to reassure voters that Tamil Nadu’s expansive welfare model will continue, while arguing that cleaner governance, higher revenues and fiscal reforms will provide the resources to sustain it.

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Presenting the Revised Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson described the State’s finances as constrained by rising liabilities and shrinking fiscal space, but said the government would implement its electoral promises in phases through better revenue mobilisation, expenditure rationalisation and administrative reforms rather than broad-based tax increases.

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The Budget estimated revenue receipts at ₹3,50,027 crore against revenue expenditure of ₹4,05,802 crore, resulting in a revenue deficit of ₹55,775 crore. The fiscal deficit has been pegged at ₹1,21,819 crore, equivalent to 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), while capital expenditure is estimated at ₹56,985 crore. The State’s overall outstanding liabilities are projected at ₹10,98,768 crore, or 27.01 per cent of GSDP, by the end of 2026-27.

Unlike a conventional welfare Budget built around subsidies alone, the new government’s budget sought to combine social assistance with livelihood creation and investments in human capital. Alongside continuing flagship welfare measures, it introduced programmes aimed at creating productive assets, expanding employment opportunities and improving long-term incomes.

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The new government retained Tamil Nadu’s traditional welfare architecture. It announced an 8-gram gold coin and silk saree for eligible brides under the “Annan’s Seer” (Elder Brother’s Gift, a TVK electoral promise) scheme; expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to students in Classes VI-VIII; one-gram gold rings for babies born in government hospitals; expansion of scholarships; entrepreneurship support for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; and enhanced minority welfare measures and programmes for senior citizens, transgender persons and persons with disabilities.

Among the welfare announcements is the ‘Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme’, under which destitute widows, deserted women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities in rural areas will receive five goats or sheep free of cost, benefiting around 30,000 people. The Budget also promised a new livestock insurance scheme, expands support for fodder cultivation, enhances assistance to traditional fishermen during the annual fishing ban, increases housing support for the rural poor, and offers investment subsidies to successful women Self-Help Group enterprises.

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On the education and youth development fronts, the government announced the ₹2,000-crore Vetri Laptop Scheme for college students, Kamarajar Schools of Excellence, modernisation of over 3,700 government schools, expansion of artificial intelligence and robotics education in schools, AI University, AI and Machine Learning courses in Industrial Training Institutes, and an AI Industry Development Programme aimed at training five lakh youth by 2031.

The Budget also sought to distinguish the new administration through governance reforms. The government announced faceless GST assessments, faceless property registration, reforms in public procurement, digitisation of mining oversight, and an additional privilege fee on liquor manufacturers. It said these measures, together with efforts to plug leakages, would create the fiscal space needed to sustain welfare commitments.