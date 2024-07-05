 Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong Hacked To Death Near His House In Chennai's Perambur
N ChithraUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Chennai: The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang of six persons near his house in Perambur in Chennai on Friday night (July 5). Armstrong, a former Councillor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, was the BSP State president for around 15 years.

He had also organised a couple meetings in Chennai in which BSP national leader Mayawati had participated.

Police said investigation is on and CCTV footage is being scanned to trace his killers. More details were awaited. 

