Tamil Nadu BSP Chief K Armstrong Murder: Party Supremo Mayawati To Visit Chennai Tomorrow; Appeals For Peace

Chennai: In the wake of the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu head of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party supremo Mayawati said she is planning to visit Chennai tomorrow to pay tribute to the slain leader.

Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur on Friday evening.

Taking to 'X, Mayawati wrote, "Considering the seriousness of this extremely sad and worrying incident, I am planning to go to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr. Armstrong, meet his grieving family, and console them. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order."

2. इस अति-दुःखद व चिन्ताजनक घटना की गंभीरता आदि को देखते हुए कल सुबह मेरा चेन्नई जाकर श्री आर्मस्ट्रांग को श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित करने व उनके पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर उन्हें सांत्वना देने का कार्यक्रम। सभी शान्ति व्यवस्था बनाए रखें, यह अपील। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 6, 2024

The BSP supremo also called for immediate action from the Tamil Nadu government.

"The brutal murder of a hardworking and dedicated leader of the BSP in Tamil Nadu and the state party unit president Shri K. Armstrong outside his Chennai residence yesterday evening has sent shockwaves across society. The government should immediately take strict/necessary action to prevent such incidents in the future," she said.

1. तमिलनाडु में बीएसपी के कर्मठ एवं समर्पित नेता व स्टेट पार्टी यूनिट के अध्यक्ष श्री के. आर्मस्ट्रांग की कल शाम उनके चेन्नई आवास के बाहर की गयी जघन्य हत्या से पूरे समाज में दुःख व आक्रोश की लहर। सरकार को अविलम्ब सख्त/जरूरी कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए ताकि ऐसी घटनाओं को आगे रोका जा सके। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 6, 2024

Chennai Police Secures 8 Suspects

Chennai police have secured eight suspects so far and formed a special team to investigate the murder of the BSP leader.

Earlier today, CM MK Stalin also expressed grief over the incident and paid condolences to the slain leader's family.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Mr. Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight."

"I would like to convey my deepest condolences to all of Armstrong's party members, family, relatives, and friends who are bereaved, and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," Stalin said.

BSP Workers & Supporters Gather Outside Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital Mortuary

Meanwhile, BSP workers and supporters today gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital mortuary in Chennai, where the body of the slain leader has been kept for autopsy.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Police detains BSP workers and supporters protesting outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital demanding a CBI probe of the murder of their state president, K. Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/qkc1dmJ0rd — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the hospital as the BSP supporters attempted to break barricades to enter the hospital premises with the police trying to curb them. The protestors also staged a 'road roko' protest.

BSP workers were captured raising slogans demanding the arrest of the culprits and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The angry party workers also called out on Chief Minister MK Stalin, demanding his resignation.

Several BSP workers held a sit-in protest on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai, causing a traffic jam and halting vehicular movements.