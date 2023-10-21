Tamil Nadu BJP President's Close Aide Amar Reddy Arrested For Damaging Crane Deployed To Remove Flag Pole

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s close aide Amar Prasad Reddy was on Saturday arrested by the Chennai police on charges of damaging a crane (JCB machine) that was deployed on Friday evening to remove a 45-foot flag pole that was erected at the BJP leader’s house.

Reddy, who is the president of the TN BJP sports and skill development cell, is considered to be one of Annamalai’s right-hand men. He is regarded as the one instrumental in making the arrangements for Annamalai’s ongoing ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra in Tamil Nadu.

Reddy and supporters damaged JCB machine

According to police, a 45-foot flag pole had been installed at Annamalai’s house on the scenic East Coast Road near Chennai without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned. The pole was allegedly close to a high-voltage overhead electricity transmission line. On Friday, evening, amid protest by BJP cadres, the police had removed the pole.

Police arrested 5 persons

During the protest, police said, Reddy and his supporters, targeted the JCB machine and damaged it. Five persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

As a follow up to this incident, the police on Saturday arrested Reddy from his house in Chennai. Several BJP leaders including Annamalai condemned Reddy’s arrest calling it a high-handed measure. Some claim that Reddy was arrested and jailed to disrupt Annamalai’s yatra.

