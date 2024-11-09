Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders Push For Change To Improve Poll Prospects As K Annamalai Prepares To Return From Oxford After 3 Months

K. Annamalai | File Pic

Chennai: K. Annamalai, the outspoken President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, is set to return to Chennai on November 28 after a three-month stint at Oxford University studying international relations. However, as he prepares to return, a faction within the Tamil Nadu BJP is pushing for his removal as state President.

Sources within the Tamil Nadu BJP told IANS that several party leaders have already written to the party’s high command requesting Annamalai’s replacement.

Why Are Tamil Nadu BJP Leaders Seeking Replacement?

These leaders argue that with actor Vijay recently entering the political arena through his TVK, the BJP’s prospects in Tamil Nadu have dimmed, and they believe a robust political alliance is crucial for future success.

Critics of Annamalai have also urged the national leadership to consider an alliance with the former ally of the BJP, the AIADMK, asserting that contesting future elections alone would likely lead to significant setbacks for the party.

They point to the BJP’s poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party, despite multiple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extensive campaigning, failed to secure a single seat.

These leaders believe that Annamalai’s idea that the BJP could win Tamil Nadu on its own is unrealistic and stems from his lack of political experience.

They emphasise that the AIADMK, which holds over 33 per cent of the state’s vote share (in 2021 Assembly polls) second only to the DMK — remains a powerful force in Tamil Nadu politics.

According to these leaders, Annamalai’s critical remarks about iconic Dravidian figures, such as C.N. Annadurai, have strained the BJP’s relationship with the AIADMK.

They argue that only a new leader with amicable ties to other parties can form alliances that would benefit the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Statement Of A Senior BJP Leader

A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, commented, “The central BJP leadership is committed to inclusive politics and has formed alliances with the TDP and JD(U) to continue the NDA’s rule at the Centre. Both Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) had previously been opposed to the BJP, but politics is the art of the possible. By allying with them, the BJP is prioritising practical politics, and this approach is necessary in Tamil Nadu as well.”

He further emphasised that the BJP’s success in Tamil Nadu hinges on alliances, noting that a strong coalition with parties like the AIADMK, DMDK, and PMK could create a formidable challenge to the DMK.

With Vijay stating that he views the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political rival, a solid alliance with the AIADMK could significantly strengthen the BJP’s position in the 2026 elections.

Annamalai departed for the United Kingdom on August 28 to attend a three-month course at Oxford and is expected to arrive back in Chennai on November 28.

The question remains whether he will retain his leadership role or whether the BJP will move to install a new state President better positioned to forge alliances.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)