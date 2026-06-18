Tamil Nadu Assembly Ensures Smooth Governor’s Address As National Anthem Played Twice Under TVK Government Rule Change | Video | X / @lokbhavan_tn

Chennai: After four years, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed the smooth conduct of proceedings during the Governor’s Address, thanks to a break in convention in how the National Anthem is rendered.

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Past convention row

During the erstwhile DMK regime, the occasion of delivery of Customary Address had repeatedly run into trouble with the then Governor R N Ravi, either deviating from the approved text or picking up issues with conventions.

Ravi had walked out of the House even earlier this year, protesting against the then Speaker M Appavau’s decision to render the National Anthem only at the conclusion of proceedings.

Ravi had insisted that the National Anthem be played both at the beginning and end of the day’s session, whereas the Speaker refused citing House convention.

On Thursday, however, the new TVK-led Government headed by actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, chose to break this convention. The National Anthem was also played at the beginning of the day immediately after the Tamil invocation song Tamil Thaai Vaazthu was rendered.

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Governor welcomes development

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was only too pleased at this.

Historic moment remarks

“For the very first time, the National Anthem was rendered both at the commencement of the session and at the conclusion of the Governor's address. It is no exaggeration to say that this historic event stands as a testament to upholding the dignity of democracy, successfully fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu who desire a harmonious relationship between the State Government and the Governor’s office (Lok Bhavan),” Arlekar’s office tweeted shortly after he delivered the Customary Address.

"I am delighted to convey to the people that today marks the dawning of a new era in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It brings immense satisfaction that, after a hiatus of three years, the Governor’s address was read in its entirety within the House without any disruption today,” he added.

“In a democracy, an administration must function with the objective of fostering an integrated and harmonious relationship across all quarters, thereby fulfilling the needs and expectations of its citizens to serve as a stable and exemplary government. It is deeply gratifying that we have all begun our collective journey toward this very goal,” the tweet said.

Speaker on anthem rendering

Speaker J C D Prabhakar, when questioned about this, said there is nothing wrong in rendering the National Anthem twice. “What is important is the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu was sung at the beginning,” he said.