Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Minister Loses Seat By 1 Vote Margin

In a dramatic outcome that underlines the importance of every single vote, senior DMK leader and former minister KR Periyakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur Assembly seat by just one vote in the Tamil Nadu elections. He was defeated by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate S. Srinivas Sethupathi in one of the closest contests in Indian electoral history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Periyakaruppan, who had represented the constituency for nearly two decades, was leading by 30 votes until the penultimate round of counting. However, the final round turned the tide, with Sethupathi securing 83,365 votes against Periyakaruppan’s 83,364.

The result reflects a broader trend of tight contests across the state. More than 10 candidates reportedly lost by margins of fewer than 1,000 votes, reshaping long-standing political strongholds. The elections also saw 15 ministers from the MK Stalin-led government facing defeat.

Other close contests included narrow victories and losses across several constituencies, highlighting shifting voter preferences. The razor-thin margin in Tiruppattur stands out as a striking reminder of how every vote can decisively impact electoral outcomes.

Political observers say such results underscore increasing competition and volatility in state politics, especially with emerging players like TVK making significant inroads into traditional party bases.