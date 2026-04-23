 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation Amid Polling In 234 Seats
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HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation Amid Polling In 234 Seats

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation Amid Polling In 234 Seats

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin expressed confidence of victory as he cast his vote in Chennai along with family members. Urging citizens to fulfill their democratic duty, he reiterated his “Tamil Nadu vs Delhi” poll narrative. Voting for the 234-seat Assembly election began at 7 AM across the state.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Casts Vote, Urges Public Participation Amid Polling In 234 Seats | X / ANI

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said Tamil Nadu will win this Assembly election.

The chief minister, who cast his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi at the SIET college polling station here said, "Tamil Nadu will win."

Apparently, he was referring to his often-repeated remark of the present poll battle being a "contest between the Tamil Nadu team and Delhi team."

He told PTI: "I have cast my vote. Similarly, all the people of Tamil Nadu must perform their democratic duty without fail."

He added with his raised fist, "Tamil Nadu will win."

Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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