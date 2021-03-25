Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Total number of constituencies, magic number - all you need to know

The seat-sharing deals for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021 have been completed. The two major coalitions contesting against each other are the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) could also emerge as dark horses.

For the UPA, Congress is contesting on 25 seats, Communist Party of India (CPI) on six seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on six seats, Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) on three seats, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on two seats, and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will contest on 173 seats.

Meanwhile, for the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting on 20 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on 23 seats, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on 18 seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will contest on 171 seats.

How many Assembly constituencies are there in Tamil Nadu?

There are 234 Assembly constituencies in the state of Tamil Nadu.

What is the magic number for government formation?

118 is the magic number i.e, the minimum seats required for a party or a coalition to stake claim for the government formation.

When will Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 be held? When will the votes be counted?

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Elections amid COVID-19 pandemic:

The voting will take place strictly following the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry. The officials inside polling booths will wear masks, face shields, and gloves and use hand sanitisers, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting time have been increased by an hour. The number of polling booths has also been increased from 66,007 to 88,936, added the ECI.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Opinion poll

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to sweep the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021, projected the Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll. The alliance is likely to bag 177 seats, which is a huge improvement compared to its 2016 performance when it won just 89 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), however, is likely to win only 49 seats, a drop of 87 seats from its 2016 tally of 136.