Tamil Nadu: Ambur Biryani fest postponed, SC/ST commission serves notice to district administration to exclude beef items

Chennai: Tamil Nadu SC/ST commission has slapped a notice on the Tiuppatur district over the non-inclusion of beef items in the Ambur Biryani festival.

The Tirupattur district collector had postponed the festival, which was to be held on May 13 - 15 at the Ambur trade centre.

The district administration in a statement said that the festival was being postponed due to the heavy rain forecast on these days in the district. However, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Muslim political parties have announced that they would protest against the postponement of the festival.

Tamil Nadu SC/ST commission while giving the notice stated that 'how exclusion of beef in the festival could not be treated as discrimination'.

The commission in the notice served to the district collector said, "In the press note you have specifically stated that 'beef biryani' shall be excluded. The panel has chosen to take up the matter for inquiry as practice of untouchability against the SC/ST and Muslim population in the district that accounts for more than 2 lakh."

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder leader and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan told IANS that the party would protest against the discrimination in food in the Ambur Biryani festival and conduct marches in association with the Muslim political parties.

Meanwhile, Tiruppatur district collector Amar Kushwaha while speaking to IANS said, "Both Beef and Pork biryanis were avoided taking into account the religious sensibilities attached with it." He also said that the festival was postponed due to the forecast of heavy rains and a meeting of the district administration would decide on fresh dates.

It may be noted that the district administration had announced the conduct of a festival of the famed Ambur Biryani noted for its spicy recipe to give a boost to the pandemic-hit business in the district.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:25 AM IST