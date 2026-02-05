Tamil Nadu Accident Video: Head-On Collision Between 2 Bikes In Tirunelveli Caught On CCTV (Representational Image) | Grok

Tiruvelveli: Two bikes collided head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday night (February 4). The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area, and the dramatic video also surfaced online.

In the CCTV footage shared by Thanti TV, it could be seen that two bikes coming from opposite directions collided head-on, injuring both the riders. After hearing the loud noise due to the collision, locals rushed to the spot.

Video of The Accident:

In the video, it could be seen that one of the riders was not wearing a helmet, while it is not clear whether the second rider coming from the opposite direction was wearing the safety gear or not.

After the incident, both riders did not move for some time. The condition of both of them is not known. Their bikes were also badly damaged in the accident. The CCTV footage shows that the biker coming from the other direction was at a high speed. The exact reason for the accident is not known.

The incident highlights the urgent need for responsible riding, strict adherence to traffic rules, and the use of safety gear such as helmets. Promoting road awareness and cautious driving is essential to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders.

Bikers Lost Lives In Head-On Collision On Under-Construction Delhi–Dehradun Expressway:

A similar incident took place last year in August, when two bikers lost their lives in a head-on collision while performing stunts on the under-construction Delhi–Dehradun Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on August 13.

#Ghaziabad में दिल्ली देहरादून एक्सप्रेस वे पर स्टंट कर रहे दो बाइक सवार आपस में।टकरा गए जिसमें से सुबोध और रोहित की मौत हो गई, तीसरा अभी घायल है। जानकारी के मुताबिक अभी एक्सप्रेस वे ट्रैफिक के लिए खोला नहीं गया है वो स्टंट करने वाले के लिए हॉटस्पॉट बन गया है। घटना 13 अगस्त की… pic.twitter.com/6NgV9N6WhK — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) August 15, 2025

The moment of the crash was captured on camera, and its video soon went viral on social media. The deceased were identified as Subodh and Rohit. Meanwhile, a third person was reportedly injured in the collision. In the viral video, it could be seen that one of the men was riding a bike in a standing position on the expressway. The incident took place in Ghaziabad’s Loni area.