Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, several injured as state transport bus collides with truck in Sivaganga | ANI

A state transport bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. 47 people were travelling on the bus. Three women died and seven others got injured in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to Sivaganga Hospital for treatment, Madhusudhan Reddy, DC Sivaganga said.

