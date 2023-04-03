 Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, several injured as state transport bus collides with truck in Sivaganga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: 3 dead, several injured as state transport bus collides with truck in Sivaganga

Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, several injured as state transport bus collides with truck in Sivaganga

The injured have been admitted to Sivaganga Hospital for treatment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, several injured as state transport bus collides with truck in Sivaganga | ANI

A state transport bus collided with a truck near Thirumanjolai in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Monday. 47 people were travelling on the bus. Three women died and seven others got injured in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to Sivaganga Hospital for treatment, Madhusudhan Reddy, DC Sivaganga said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: After TSPSC, teacher arrested for leaking Class 10 SSC Telugu paper

Telangana: After TSPSC, teacher arrested for leaking Class 10 SSC Telugu paper

Makhanlal Chaturvedi birth anniversary: All you need to know about the Indian Poet

Makhanlal Chaturvedi birth anniversary: All you need to know about the Indian Poet

CM Kejriwal shares 2018 video of PM Modi: 'This is so so so embarrassing for every Indian'

CM Kejriwal shares 2018 video of PM Modi: 'This is so so so embarrassing for every Indian'

Honoring the legacy of Hansa Jivraj Mehta: A pioneer of women's empowerment in India

Honoring the legacy of Hansa Jivraj Mehta: A pioneer of women's empowerment in India

Surat Court extends Rahul Gandhi's bail, next hearing on April 13

Surat Court extends Rahul Gandhi's bail, next hearing on April 13