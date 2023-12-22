Tamil Nadu: 2 Men Sentenced To 7 Years RI For Corruption Conspiracy In Emigration Certificate Clearance

Representational image

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai has sentenced R Sekar (IRS), then Protector of Emigrants (POE) to undergo seven years rigorous imprisonment; and recruiting agent Anwar Hussain to undergo four years rigorous imprisonment. A total fine of Rs 18,000 was also imposed on the accused.

The CBI had registered a case against the said accused and others. It was alleged that betweeb 2007 and 2009, Sekar, along with others including Hussain entered into a conspiracy and in pursuance of that Hussain, collected bribe amount in the form of ‘Speed Money’ from various recruiting agents for clearance of Emigration Certificates, submitted by the agents, and handed over the said bribe amount to then POE and also other public servants. It was further alleged that out of the bribe amount, Rs.13 lakh was handed over to other person for arranging Engineering admission for the son of Sekar. The said amount was recovered.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.