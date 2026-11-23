PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah attended a joint press meet after the latter's India visit. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 15,103 crore development package for Nepal after holding wide-ranging talks with the neighbouring country's premier Balendra Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Several projects were inaugurated and a cross-border rail link was launched, even as PM Modi spoke of the two countries cultural ties. "The relations between India and Nepal stand as firm as the Himalayas and as vast as the oceans," Shah said during a joint press meet that came at the end of his 25-hour visit to New Delhi, his first since being elected to as the prime minister.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's statement:

1. Nepal Floods: PM Modi announced a development cooperation package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupees (Rs 15,104 crore) for the country's reconstruction and development after the deadly Bhotekoshi floods earlier this year. "We share our joys and challenges. We are partners in each other's progress and a source of support for one another in difficult times," he said.

2. Energy Sector: PM Modi said India has been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal. "In keeping with the spirit of our Neighbourhood First policy, despite serious challenges related to oil supply this year, we have maintained the supply of fuel, fertilisers and other essential goods to Nepal," he said. Speaking about the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project, he said the project is part of the vision to transform the potential Nepal's rivers hold for clean energy into a foundation for the country's economic prosperity.

3. The Ramayana Connection: PM Modi said the cross-border Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya and Janakpur adds a new dimension to the "sacred bond" between the two countries. "Lord Ram and Mother Sita stand as symbols of our shared civilization and faith. In 2018, on the sacred soil of Janakpur, I had said, “Without Nepal, our dhams (pilgrimage sites) are incomplete; without Nepal, even our Ram is incomplete," he added. The rail link will make it easier for devotees visiting Ayodhya to also travel to Janakpur.

4. The Buddhist Circuit: PM Modi said that the two countries will work together to enhance connectivity between sacred sites in both countries—including those associated with Buddhism, as well as those linked to the Shiva-Shakti tradition, such as Lumbini and Bodh Gaya.

5. People, Goods Movement: Initiatives like the Dharchula road bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal and the Integrated Check Post at Banbasa will facilitate smoother trade and movement of people, PM Modi said.

6. Port, Rail Access: PM Modi said a fresh impetus will be provided to projects concerning road, rail, and border connectivity between Nepal and Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and others. Further, access will be proved to Kandla and Paradip ports.

7. Youth Initiatives: PM Modi announced the setting up of a start-up incubator, an innovation hub, and an offshore campus of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal. He said scholarships opportunities will be extended for Nepali students in India, specifically in the fields of law and technology.

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