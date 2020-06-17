Taiwan News vs Telegraph: Netizens compares articles by two papers amid India vs China

On Monday night there was a violent clash at the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh that left 20 Indian Army officials dead. Reports suggest that there have been losses on the Chinese side too, with Indian intercepts stating that there have been 43 casualties including those who have died or been seriously injured.

The situation has since triggered tremendous criticism in India. 'Boycott China' and/or 'Boycott Chinese products' protests rage, and many have taken to social media platforms to vent their ire.

Against this backdrop, Taiwan and Hong Kong seem to be rather cheerful about the situation. The two territories -- both considered by China to be associated with it -- have a tenuous relationship with the country, and India's actions appear to have found favour from some quarters. Taiwan News even put up an article titled Photo of the Day: India’s Rama takes on China’s Dragon’.