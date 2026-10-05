Tablets (India) Clarifies No Factories In Sri City, Distances Itself From Industrial Boiler Blast Incident |

Tablets (India) Limited has clarified that it has no connection with the industrial boiler blast incident reported at TIL Healthcare Private Limited in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

In a clarification press release issued on October 4, the company said Tablets (India) Limited and TIL Healthcare Private Limited are two independent entities and have no common ownership or management.

“Tablets (India) Limited categorically clarifies that it is not connected with the incident involving the industrial boiler blast reported at TIL Healthcare Private Limited, Sri City,” the company said.

The company further stated that Tablets (India) Limited has no factory or manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tablets (India) Limited also expressed its condolences to the families affected by the incident and urged the media and the public to distinguish between the two companies to prevent any further confusion.

The company said the clarification was issued to correct the record, prevent misunderstanding and ensure that accurate information is communicated to readers and the public.