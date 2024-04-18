'S*x': Mahua Moitra’s Alleged Response After Reporter Asks ‘What Is Her Source Of Energy?’; Video

Screenshot of the TV interview in which Mahua Moitra said that her source of energy is 'S*x'

Mahua Moitra found herself embroiled in controversy on Thursday after a video of her went viral, where she allegedly stated that her source of energy is "sex."

During an election campaign in West Bengal's Krishnanagar, she responded to a local Bengali TV reporter's question about her energy source, stating that "sex" is what energises her.

However, soon after the video went viral, the interviewer, Tamal Saha, in a tweet on X claimed that Mahua replied to his question by saying, "Eggs" and the truth is that trolls are interpreting it as "sex."

"Let me clarify, since this is my interview. I asked @MahuaMoitra: What’s your source of energy in the morning. Mahua Moitra replied : EGGS …(anda, dim)This is ridiculous how the bhakt mandali has distorted it to make it sound like s*x. The audio is being tampered deliberately...," said Saha.

The TMC leader and former MP also discussed her expulsion from Parliament, Bengali culture, and misogyny during the interview.

Following the viral video, netizens reacted with astonishment, ridicule, and derogatory remarks.

KBS Sidhu had totally different point of view to Mahua's response as he wrote on X that Mahua is talking about her gender and not sex in general. "She's talking about her gender. Shakti, power, energy. She is an avid worshipper of Goddess Durga, mind you."

"It's her choice. If Sanghis can't do it is their problem or get medically examined," said @Puneetvizh.

Moitra has faced allegations of accepting cash to ask questions on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

On December 8, she was expelled from Lok Sabha after the ethics committee found her guilty of unethical conduct and called for a government inquiry.

Moitra, who represented the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat, has been fielded by the TMC for the upcoming polls in the same constituency.