Swift Justice Needed In Cases Involving Crimes Against Women, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the National Conference of District Judiciary, in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 31, 2024. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 31) said that swift justice was needed in cases involving crimes against women. The PM said if this happens, it will be a greater assurance of women's safety. He was speaking during the inaugural session of National Conference of District Judiciary, at Bharat Mandapam in Supreme Court of India premises in New Delhi.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was present for the session as well. He said that Supreme Court of India, and wider judiciary were guardians of the Constitution of India.

The PM said that country had several strict laws for women's safety and maximum guarantee of security for women can only be ensured when swift action is taken in cases involving violence against women.

"Today, atrocities against women, safety of children... are serious concerns of the society. Many strict laws have been made in the country for the safety of women, but we need to make it more active. The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get," he said.

PM Modi's remarks have come just when the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is hitting national headlines.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Centre saying stringent laws must be passed to counter crimes against women. The Centre has written back to Banerjee saying sufficient laws are already in place. The West Bengal CM is currently facing flak over investigation in RG Kar case. The investigation is now with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"In the past decade, significant efforts have been made at various levels to eliminate delays in justice. In the last 10 years, the country has spent an amount worth around Rs8,000 crore on the development of judicial infrastructure. Interestingly, 75% of the total amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in just the last 10 years alone," said PM Modi during his speech.

"The people of India have never distrusted the Supreme Court, our judiciary. The 75 years of the Supreme Court, as the 'mother of democracy', further enhance India's pride. This also strengthens our cultural ethos, which say, 'Satyamev Jayate-Nanritam'," he said.