Delhi Heatwave: LG Directs Paid Afternoon Break For Construction Workers As Mercury Crosses 50°C

Scorching Heat & Record-Breaking Power Demand |

How does a city cope when temperatures soar to unbearable levels, making nearly impossible to work or even step outside.

Amid the scorching heat, Delhi, like many other regions in India, is also facing challenges as the mercury rises to alarming heights.

On Wednesday, May 29, the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has made a significant decision to alleviate the suffering of laborers working under the blazing sun.

Paid Breaks for Labourers

Considering the intensity of the heatwaves with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in several parts, LG Saxena directed that the workers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm, reported PTI.

This 3-hour break will allow labourers to escape the peak heat, reducing the risk of heat related illnesses.

Moreover, as the multifaceted nature of the heatwave challenge, LG Saxena has also called across various government department and has directed the Chief secretary to call a meeting of officers from essential sectors such as PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, Power department, DUSIB and devise strategies to protect labourers and supervisory staff from the harsh effect of extreme heat, PTI reported.

Heat Wave |

Offering relief to commuters waiting in the scorching sun and to ensure public comfort during the heatwave, he has also directed that earthen pots filled with drinking water at bus queue shelters, the report added.

Additionally, tankers carrying treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) are deployed for road sprinkling, while water sprinklers at high-rise buildings and roads help mitigate pollution and provide cooling effects.

Delhi Weather today

Reaching a scorching 52.3 degrees Celsius today, Delhi's weather office recorded the highest temperature in India and moreover the national capital also saw its all-time highest power demand, reaching 8,302 megawatts (MW), with increased use of power-intensive appliances like air-conditioners, coolers as residents sought relief from the extreme heat.