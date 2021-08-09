SWAYAM examinations 2021 scheduled on August 28, 29; registration open on examform.swayam.gov.in; Click to know more

According to the guidelines issued on SWAYAM's website, there will be two examinations on each day i.e. four examination slots.

The morning slot will be from 9 am to 12 pm while the evening one will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The 276 SWAYAM courses for which the exams are going to be held have been divided among the four slots.

"In case candidate has enrolled for more than one course falling in the same slot the candidate has to make a choice carefully as to which course he/she would like to appear for exam. Please note that the candidate will be able to appear in exam for only one course in one slot. Once you select the course for exam and pay the fees it cannot be changed." the guidelines read.

"The student/learner who has enrolled in any of the 276 courses is eligible for appearing for the examination of that course." the guidelines stated.

"The students who successfully clear the examinations i.e. score 40% or more will be issued a certificate by Ministry of Education. In case of credit transfer the credits would be transferred to the concerned university/ Institute." the guidelines further read.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

SWAYAM is a massive open online course (MOOC) platform which provides a coordinated stage and free entry to web courses, covering all advanced education, High School and skill sector courses.